Snowmobile collision leaves 3 riders hurt, 1 seriously

PITTSBURG, Vt. (AP) — Officials say two snowmobilers from New Hampshire and another from Connecticut were hurt after a two-vehicle collision in Vermont over the weekend.

Officials say A. Bradley Mills, of Concord, New Hampshire and Richard Deschaine, of Southington, Connecticut, were operating two snowmobiles when they collided on a trail in Pittsburg, Vermont just after noon on Saturday.

Mills was flown to a hospital with serious injuries that aren’t considered life-threatening.

Lisa Barton, of Derry, New Hampshire was a passenger on Mills’ snowmobile. She was taken to a different hospital with minor injuries.

Deschaine was treated at the scene.

Conservation officers say all riders were wearing helmets and that excessive speed and a failure to stay right contributed to the cause of the crash.

