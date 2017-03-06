Stamford police arrest man for ‘violently keying’ squad cars

STAMFORD, Conn. (AP) — Stamford police have arrested a 62-year-old man after they say an officer caught him “violently keying” two police cruisers right outside police headquarters.

The Stamford Advocate reports that Nicholas Tartell, of West Haven, was charged Sunday with first-degree criminal mischief, interfering with an officer and possession of a weapon in a vehicle.

Police say an officer saw a bent over Tartell scratching a squad car with a key at about 11 a.m.

Tartell reportedly yelled that he “hates the cops” when he attempted to flee. He was apprehended after a brief foot pursuit.

Police say a search of Tartell’s car yielded a large hunting knife and prescription medication.

Tartell also faces charges in Darien.

It could not immediately be determined if the suspect has a lawyer.

