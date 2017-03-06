Stamford police arrest man for ‘violently keying’ squad cars

Associated Press logo By Published:
Stamford police headquarters
Stamford police headquarters

STAMFORD, Conn. (AP) — Stamford police have arrested a 62-year-old man after they say an officer caught him “violently keying” two police cruisers right outside police headquarters.

The Stamford Advocate reports that Nicholas Tartell, of West Haven, was charged Sunday with first-degree criminal mischief, interfering with an officer and possession of a weapon in a vehicle.

Police say an officer saw a bent over Tartell scratching a squad car with a key at about 11 a.m.

Tartell reportedly yelled that he “hates the cops” when he attempted to flee. He was apprehended after a brief foot pursuit.

Police say a search of Tartell’s car yielded a large hunting knife and prescription medication.

Tartell also faces charges in Darien.

It could not immediately be determined if the suspect has a lawyer.

___

Information from: The Advocate, http://www.stamfordadvocate.com

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s