Supporters of bill to ban conversion therapy gather at capitol



HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Allies of the LGBTQ community came together Monday at the state capitol to support a bill banning the use of conversion therapy.

“House Bill 6695 will include language that will prohibit a Connecticut licensed healthcare professional from engaging in conversion therapy. This will not only protect minors from this heinous practice, but will also assist parents in getting good information,” said Rep. Jeff Currey (D) East Hartford.

Critics of conversion therapy argue that it is based on the assumption that homosexuality and bisexuality is an illness. The bill focuses on minors, since they are a higher suicide risk than their heterosexual peers.

“I have witnessed directly the differences in outcomes for kids who are supported in their gender and sexual orientation and the who are not. In my professional opinion and experience, conversion therapy is one of the worst kinds of emotional and psychological abuse of children,” said Robin McHaelen, Executive Director of True Colors.

There are supporters. Among them, the Family Research Council, A Christian Public Policy Ministry, which is fighting to keep conversion therapy legal in more than a dozen states.