Susan’s 73-Pound Weight Loss Transformation

DERBY, Conn. (WTNH) — In her 40s, Susan Pelletier found herself overweight and unable to do even the simplest things in life.

“I would get out of breath just walking up the stairs or running errands or what not,” Pelletier said.

She was ready to make a change.

“My aha moment was when I realized I was no longer in the regular sized store anymore,” Pelletier explained. “I was now going to be having to shop in the plus sizes, and said, ‘That’s it. I’m not going any further.’”

That’s when she decided to take part in the Edge Fitness Weight Loss Challenge, a 60 day, team based approach to losing weight. It involves bi-weekly weigh-ins, group workouts and more.

“My favorite part about the Edge Challenge I think is that it’s the team,” Pelletier said. “Everybody is together helping each other. Everybody is shooting for ultimately the same goal. But you motivate each other. It’s like your home away from home.”

She lost on average one to two pounds per week.

“The first challenge I lost 14 pounds,” she recalled.

Slowly but surely, her weight loss added up to 73 pounds, and today she’s taking part in her fifth challenge.

“I feel great,” Pelletier said. “It’s fun to go clothes shopping again. It’s fun to go out. You feel good about yourself again.”

“She put [in] her best effort,” said Miwana Sargent, the personal trainer who leads Pelletier’s group. “There’s never an obstacle. There’s never an excuse. Once she’s here she gives her all. 100 percent every since time.”

With the help of Sargent, Pelletier has been able to do things she never thought she would.

“We did the blue trail at Sleeping Giant,” Pelletier explained. “I would never think I could climb a mountain.”

For Pelletier, the experience has been life altering.

“The Edge Challenge has definitely made me want to do a lifestyle change,” she said. “Absolutely. And I’m going to keep joining every challenge because it’s not just about the weight loss. It’s about making the changes in your life.”

Changes that lead to a lifetime of health.

Throughout March, you can turn in your key tag from any other gym and join Edge Fitness for just $1. To learn more, visit TheEdgeFitnessClubs.com.