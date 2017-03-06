The latest on soy and breast cancer

By Published:

(ABC NEWS) – Breast cancer is often treated with surgery, radiation and chemotherapy. But now there may be an additional way to improve the prognosis. And it could be in the fridge in foods containing soy.

A team of researchers, writing in the journal Cancer, looked at the diets of more than 6,000 women with breast cancer.

The scientists paying special attention to those who ate isoflavone, a compound found in soy.

Over nine years, women who ate the most isoflavone were 21 percent less likely to die than those who ate the least. A trend that held, even when the researchers took into account other factors, like the women’s age and socioeconomic background. The benefits may not apply to all types of breast cancer, however.

And why would soy improve survival in women with breast cancer? A good questions without a good answer yet.

Though it may have something to do with estrogen, a hormone known to affect breast tissue and breast cancer.

But if a longer life can come from a simple addition to diet, it maybe give women with breast cancer an edible way to extend their lives.

