Warmer and Colder Through This Week With Close Snow Too

Some big changes through the next 10 days expected! Warming through Wednesday will be short lived as a return to colder weather arrives Thursday and through the coming weekend!

As the warmer air arrives, there will be clouds tomorrow and a few spotty showers. A band of rain will likely cross the state tomorrow night and end early Wednesday morning. Any spotty ice will be confined to the far NW hills of Connecticut and temperatures will rise there too!

The warmest day will be Wednesday with 50s to near 60° expected for the afternoon. A cold front will come through later in the day and start the transition to colder weather Thursday and Friday. We have a very busy pattern Friday through the following week with numerous systems to track. Each will impact the next in line and influence the weather conditions here. There will be many adjustments to the forecast through this week!

Friday’s event looks a little too far south to me for snow here. It is Sunday’s event that I am watching closer! Here’s a forecast of the low pressure system as is comes out across the center of our country on Saturday. Will it turn slightly north or head straight east out to sea? These are the questions to get resolved through this week. Stay in tune with the forecast for late week and through the weekend for updates! Also, don’t get used to the warmth on Wednesday. This could end up being the warmest day over the next 10-14 days!

