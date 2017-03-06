Will Connecticut See Snow This Weekend?

I’m sure you’ve heard A LOT about the potential for snow this weekend. Maybe you’ve heard about Friday…or Saturday, Sunday, maybe Tuesday? Well before I share the breakdown you have to keep in mind this is very early. It’s also not rare for us to see snow in March. In fact, we’re only making a big deal out of this because we had such a mild few weeks before this past weekend. So with that being said, here we go:

Friday: A storm to our south is expected to move close enough to Connecticut that we could see some mixed precipitation. Two out of our three forecast models that go out that far are indicating something moves through. Timing will be everything with this. If the storm moves in early, it could give us a few inches at the shoreline…if it moves later, it would likely mean just rain for us.

Weekend: You’ve heard a lot about snow possible. One thing that’s very likely is we will see yet another weekend of very cold temperatures. Only one forecast model shows snow close to Connecticut. That model has also consistently trended south giving us less and less of an issue. The timing is also later in the day meaning it would be more of a rain with some sleet/snow mixing in for Sunday afternoon.

Next Tuesday: Be it eight days out, we have to mention that according to two out of three forecast models, this is the best chance for something wintry. The consensus shows something moving through either Tuesday (or Wednesday) bringing snow to the state, quickly changing to rain at the shore lingering for a while longer inland.

The punch line is…stay tuned! This can change, this will change!