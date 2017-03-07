14-year-old arrested for making threats to Brien McMahon High School students, staff

NORWALK, Conn. (WTNH) — A 14-year-old Brien McMahon High School student has been arrested for allegedly making threats toward specific students and staff at the school, police say.

On Tuesday, school administration contacted the school resource officer regarding a threat. Norwalk police say a student made an illustration that seemed threatening to other students and staff. Police say the student also had a list of students and staff who the threat may be directed toward.

An investigation began and the student was arrested. Police determined the student didn’t have the means to carry out the threat, but they contacted everyone who was on the list and let them know about the threat.

The juvenile was charged with 21 counts of breach of peace and was released to parents on a promise to appear.