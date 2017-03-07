3rd arrest made in Meriden Stop & Shop assault

MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH)– Meriden police have arrested a third man Tuesday, in connection with the assault that occurred last month at a Stop & Shop.

Christopher Monteleone, of Waterbury, turned himself in to police on a warrant for his arrest. He was charged with breach of peace.

The charges stem from an incident on February 12th when a man and his wife told police that they had been walking to the Stop & Shop on Broad Street when they were harassed by a car of unidentified males. The five men then followed the couple into the grocery store where they allegedly threatened to punch the victim’s wife, before striking the victim from behind when he objected to it. The victim was also allegedly punched in the face, rendered unconscious and had lost several teeth in the attack.

On March 2nd, Thomas Zanone of Waterbury, and Robert Cote, of Meriden, both turned themselves in on arrest warrants in the assault. Both men were charged with assault, conspiracy to commit assault, reckless endangerment and breach of peace.

Zanone and Cote are scheduled to appear in court on March 16th, while Monteleone will appear in court on March 21st.

In a press release Meriden police said, “the swift and decisive work by Detective Michael Fonda could not have been done without the overwhelming support he had received from concerned citizens throughout the state. On behalf of the Meriden Police Department and the family of the victims, we are very grateful for the community’s outpouring of support and the media’s ability to spread our plea for assistance. We hope, that these combined efforts will help bring a sense of justice to the victims and community alike.”