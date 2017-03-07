AAA study finds most drivers fearful of driverless cars

By Published:
In this photo taken Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2016, an Uber driverless car is displayed in a garage in San Francisco. The ride-hailing company is refusing to obey demands by the state's Department of Motor Vehicles that it stop picking up San Francisco passengers in specially equipped Volvo SUVs. Hours after Uber launched the self-driving service Wednesday, Dec. 14, the DMV warned it was illegal because the cars did not have a special permit. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg)

(WTNH) — A new AAA study finds most American drivers are afraid to ride in a driverless car.

The study found that number to be pretty big with 78% of drivers feeling this way. Of the overall group, the study found baby boomers and women to be the most fearful.

This despite the fact that self-driving vehicles, when perfected, will be safer, more efficient and more convenient than their human counterpart, according to the study.

Because of this leeriness, AAA urges a gradual, safe introduction of driverless vehicles into the marketplace so motorists will become comfortable with the concept.