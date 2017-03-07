AAA study finds most drivers fearful of driverless cars

(WTNH) — A new AAA study finds most American drivers are afraid to ride in a driverless car.

The study found that number to be pretty big with 78% of drivers feeling this way. Of the overall group, the study found baby boomers and women to be the most fearful.

This despite the fact that self-driving vehicles, when perfected, will be safer, more efficient and more convenient than their human counterpart, according to the study.

Because of this leeriness, AAA urges a gradual, safe introduction of driverless vehicles into the marketplace so motorists will become comfortable with the concept.