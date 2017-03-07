Blumenthal: “Trumpcare is a heartless handout to the wealthy”

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — After House Republicans revealed a proposed bill to replace the Affordable Care Act Monday night, several Democratic leaders have voiced opposition to the plan.

The new health care plan, which is being nicknamed “Trumpcare”, was announced Monday night by GOP leaders. The proposed legislation would limit future federal funding for Medicaid, which covers low-income people, about 1 in 5 Americans. And it would loosen rules that former President Barack Obama’s law imposed for health plans directly purchased by individuals, while also scaling back insurance subsidies.

U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.) issued the following statement Tuesday afternoon voicing his opposition to the proposed changes.

Trumpcare is nothing more than a heartless handout to the wealthy, profiting big insurance at the expense of middle class families and seniors who would be forced to pay more for stripped down coverage. This plan is an assault on women’s health-defunding Planned Parenthood and denying 2.5 million people access to essential health services including birth control, cancer screenings, STD testing and treatment. Trumpcare is truly an insult to the thousands of people across Connecticut who have called and written my office, and packed Town Halls and rallies to say clearly and unequivocally that they want to protect and preserve affordable care in America. This plan is dead on arrival and I will do all that I can to ensure its defeat.”