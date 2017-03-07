Blumenthal: “Trumpcare is a heartless handout to the wealthy”

By Published:
U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.) speaks at the State Capitol about the economic impact of immigrants in Connecticut (WTNH / Tom Parent)

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — After House Republicans revealed a proposed bill to replace the Affordable Care Act Monday night, several Democratic leaders have voiced opposition to the plan.

The new health care plan, which is being nicknamed “Trumpcare”, was announced Monday night by GOP leaders. The proposed legislation would limit future federal funding for Medicaid, which covers low-income people, about 1 in 5 Americans. And it would loosen rules that former President Barack Obama’s law imposed for health plans directly purchased by individuals, while also scaling back insurance subsidies.

Related Content: GOP bill unlikely to settle passionate health care debate

U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.) issued the following statement Tuesday afternoon voicing his opposition to the proposed changes.

Trumpcare is nothing more than a heartless handout to the wealthy, profiting big insurance at the expense of middle class families and seniors who would be forced to pay more for stripped down coverage. This plan is an assault on women’s health-defunding Planned Parenthood and denying 2.5 million people access to essential health services including birth control, cancer screenings, STD testing and treatment. Trumpcare is truly an insult to the thousands of people across Connecticut who have called and written my office, and packed Town Halls and rallies to say clearly and unequivocally that they want to protect and preserve affordable care in America. This plan is dead on arrival and I will do all that I can to ensure its defeat.”

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s