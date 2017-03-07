Branford Dog nearly starved to death gets round-the-clock care

***WARNING: This story contains photos that may be difficult for some to view***

BRANFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– It’s one of the worst cases of animal cruelty the Dan Cosgrove Animal Shelter has ever seen. A lab mix was found nearly starved to death Monday, and now the dog has a long road to recovery.

Laura Burban, director of Dan Cosgrove Animal Shelter said, “She is all bones and her face is sunken in.”

A good Samaritan saw the lab walking, then fall down near the Big Y plaza on route one and brought it to the animal shelter.

Burban added, “She saw a dog walking and she saw it collapse and she picked it up and put it in her car and brought it here.”

Burban told News 8 that the dog that they’re now calling “Hope” was hours away from death. “It was not able to stand, not able to walk, not able to lift its head,” said Burban.

The vet said Hope hasn’t been roaming outside for that long, because her body couldn’t survive the cold weather. Hope is just skin and bones. She has no fat on her body, and only weighs only 30 pounds.

Burban said that Hope will need to more than double her weight to return to good health.

We are guessing that she needs to put on at least 30 more pounds but it could be more than that. The vet was estimating between eight and twelve weeks that the dog was left in this condition.”

Burban told News 8 that Hope still can’t walk or lift her head, and her organs began shutting down. Burban said, “because the dog was in the process of shutting down we are trying to bring everything back, and we don’t know what type of permanent damage the dog is going to have.”

Hope is between 5 and 8-years-old. She isn’t spayed, and doesn’t have a microchip. Burban believes someone out there deliberately treated Hope this way.

We believe that the dog was probably kept in a room or in a crate in someone’s home because she has bed sores on her in multiple different areas.”

Animal lover Mary Babinski dropped off blankets to the shelter when she heard the news. She said she had to hold her emotions back as best as she could when dropping off the blankets.

“I’m trying not to be angry. I’m trying not to cry. It’s just heartbreaking.”

Burban has a message for pet owners. Burban said, “If your financially incapable of caring for it, reach out for help. Don’t leave an animal in a situation like that. They depend on us for all their necessities.”