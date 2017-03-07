DEEP: Steam line burst caused hazmat situation at Yale Medical School



NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Officials have released information on what caused several people to fall ill at the Yale School of Medicine last week.

The Department of Energy and Environmental Protection says a steam line burst on the outside of the Cedar Street building, releasing a steam cloud. Several people in the building at the time began feeling sick, some even fainted.

Fire crews were called to the complex to figure out what happened. Officials say they found a broken overhead steam pipe in the fuel storage area.

Work is now being done to repair the broken pipe.