Evacuation still underway at New Haven nursing home

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)– Dozens of people are still being evacuated from a nursing home in New Haven Tuesday morning after a power issue.

It happened at the Advanced Nursing and Rehabilitation Center on Davenport Avenue between Asylum Street and Ward Street in New Haven. All of this can be blamed on a faulty sprinkler head.

Just before noon Monday, Mayor Toni Harp told us a defective sprinkler head started spraying water in the mechanical-electrical room. This shorted out the power. It caused such a mess, Harp says it flooded the room where all breaker boxes are.

First they thought it would only take a few hours to get fix it. But then they realized It could take up to two days. So around 11 p.m. Monday night, they didn’t have any heat and they were relying on a generator with only about 30 percent of power left.

That’s when EMTs, Fire, and police went to work, getting the Nearly 200 patients out of there.

“They’re taking the patients that need to be taken out by stretcher out first, then others will be going later if they’re in wheelchairs and those who are independent will be going along with the other two groups. So, it’s all done in a very planful way,” said Harp.

They spent several hours coordinating this, making sure everyone had a place to go. Some of those patients are going to other hospitals and nursing homes, while others had to go home with family members.