Governor Malloy pushes feds to repair and maintain railroad tracks

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Governor Dannel Malloy is urging the Federal Railroad Administration to put maintaining the rails on the Northeast Corridor at the top of its spending list. The FRA has been considering spending money on a new alignment of tracks along the Northeast Corridor.

In a letter from the governor delivered to the FRA, the governor asked that the agency pick places to spend that will repair and enhance tracks through Connecticut and simplify environmental approval for critical projects.

The governor also wants the feds to speed up the approval of rail improvement projects that are already underway.