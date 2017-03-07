Groton Town Police arrest two fugitives, in two separate investigations

GROTON, Conn. (WTNH) — The Groton Town Police Department arrested two men on Monday who were subjects in two different out-of-state investigations.

Both fugitives were taken into custody on Monday, police say.

The first arrest occurred shortly after noon, where a Groton Town Police officer was investigating at a local business. A warrant check for a man he was speaking with showed the person had an outstanding felony warrant for possession of a controlled substance, of more than four grams, from San Antonio, Texas.

Max Sanchez was taken in custody, and charged as being a fugitive from justice. The 36-year-old Sanchez, of Groton, was held on a $150,000 bond which he was unable to post. He appeared in New London Superior court, Tuesday.

On the same day, the Regional Community Enhancement Task Force received information that a man by the name of Bryan Williams, would be traveling to the Mystic area in a black Ford Focus Zip car. Williams was known to have an active felony warrant out of New York for violation of probation on an assault in the second-degree.

Police in Groton saw this vehicle on Allyn St in Mystic around 1:15 p.m. Williams was seen in the front passenger seat of the vehicle, according to police. Officers recognized him from past incidents. When they stopped the vehicle, officers placed him under arrest.

Williams was unable to post his $250,000 bond, and appeared in New London Superior Court on Tuesday.