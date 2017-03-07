IHop to offer free short stack of pancakes for National Pancake Day

(WTNH) — In honor of National Pancake Day, IHop will be serving up free pancakes with a purpose.

On Tuesday, March 7th from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., customers can enjoy a free short stack of pancakes at select IHop locations.

It’s all in an effort to find cures and eliminate life-threatening diseases affecting children and families around the globe. Guests are asked to help out by making a donation of any size on-check or in-restaurant with all funds going to the charity partners’ local hospital affiliate.

IHop is teaming up with charities including Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals, The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society, and Shriners Hospitals for Children with a goal of raising $3.5 million.

For more information on IHOP National Pancake Day, including restaurant hours and charity support by restaurant, you can visit www.ihoppancakeday.com.