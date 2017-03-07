In the Bender Kitchen: Gusto Trattoria With a Perfect Dish For Lent

Related Coverage In the Bender Kitchen: Chef Roshara Sanders

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Chef Riccardo will be cooking pan seared scallops, a perfect dish for Lent.

Gusto Trattoria has been in business for over 20 years and diners from New Haven County and Fairfield County continue to come back again and again.

Pan seared scallops (served with pumpkinseed and butternut squash risotto and drizzled with truffle oil)

Ingredients:

Large Sea Scallops

Risotto

Butternut Squash

Roasted Pumpkin Seeds

Truffle Oil

Chicken Stock (optional)

Cook the risotto in a shallow pan with onions and olive oil – use chicken stock or water – your choice – put that aside

Wash the butternut squash, peel it, and cut into cubes and then flavor with salt and pepper and roast in the oven at 350 degrees for 30 minutes

Add the butternut squash to the Risotto

Cook the Scallops in a sauté pan with olive oil and lightly flour

Pan sear the scallops to medium rare (2 ½ minutes on each side)

Put the risotto and butternut squash on a plate and add the roasted pumpkin seeds and the scallops I in a circle around the plate and finish by drizzling with a light truffle oil

For more information head over to www.gustotrattoria.com