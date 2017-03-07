Lawmakers argue for and against recreational marijuana at public hearing

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– Will Connecticut join the handful of states around the nation to legalize the sale of recreational marijuana?

State lawmakers are talking about the possibilities at a public hearing Tuesday and one representative is making news for a startling admission.

It was sort of like dueling press conferences at the legislative office building. First lawmakers in favor of marijuana legalization, followed immediately by dozens of police chiefs from Connecticut, who are against legalization.

Tuesday a bill by Republican House Member Melissa Ziobron is the first of four bills that would legalize and regulate marijuana in some shape or form. They all have slight differences but would accomplish the same goals.

Those goals are to remove penalties for adults to grow and possess certain amounts of marijuana and to regulate and tax it similar to alcohol in the state. And according to those in favor, this would open up a new industry to bring in millions in revenue for the state’s general fund, while also creating new job opportunities.

Lawmakers opposed to legalizing marijuana had the backing of many police chiefs, who say they foresee nothing but problems for our state if any marijuana bills are to pass.

“I don’t get high and go to work. I don’t get high and drive. I get high when I get home and feel like watching some TV. I do it socially with friends. It’s not an escape for me. I do it the same way someone might have a drink after work or take a hike in the woods. It’s reflective,” said Rep. Josh Elliot, D-Hamden.

“In the state of Connecticut, this will do nothing to improve to the quality of life. The revenue will be more than offset by the cost to regulate and for us to police,” said Chief John Salvatore, Monroe Police.

This is a bipartisan issue. You can find prominent Democrats and Republicans in favor of legalizing. And prominent Republicans and Democrats, including Governor Malloy who are against it.