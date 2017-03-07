New information released on hazmat situation at Yale Medical School

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Officials have released information on what caused several people to fall ill at the Yale School of Medicine last week.

Yale officials say independent laboratory tests on items removed from the area showed the presence of sodium azide, which is a substance commonly found in labs and is used as a preservative. Symptoms of sodium azide exposure are dizziness, headache, nausea, vomiting, rapid breathing and rapid heart rate.

The Department of Energy and Environmental Protection says a steam line burst on the outside of the Cedar Street building, releasing a steam cloud. Several people in the building at the time began feeling sick, some even fainted. Fire crews were called to the complex to figure out what happened. Officials say they found a broken overhead steam pipe in the fuel storage area. Work is now being done to repair the broken pipe.

The coffee machine, which was originally tested as a possible cause of the sickness, was evaluated and declared safe.

Yale officials say all of those impacted that day have returned to work.

