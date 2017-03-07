Norwich Police arrest second suspect in armed robbery

Related Coverage Norwich robbery suspect behind bars after turning himself in

NORWICH, Conn. (WTNH) – Norwich Police arrested 42-year-old Kim Gladue for her involvement in the robbery of Harry’s Market on January 21, 2017, charging her with accessory to robbery.

Police say she dropped her former boyfriend off at the market and waited for him outside in a get-a-way car while he went in to rob the place.

Police first arrested 29-year-old Michael Baker charging him with the robbery of the market days after the crime. He took off leading officers on a foot chase when they walked into the market busting the robbery as it was happening. Baker ignored officers commands as he ran away and reportedly pointed a hand gun at two officers who fired at the suspect missing him. During the search for the suspect, Officers say they found Gladue hiding in her parked car waiting for Baker just a short distance away from the market.

Investigators say she initially told them she knew nothing about the robbery, but later admitted she dropped Baker off and was waiting for his return.