HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Police are investigating after a 7-year-old fell from a third floor window.

Hamden police Chief Thomas Wydra tells News 8 a 7-year-old child fell from a window of a residence Tuesday night. Police say the home is on State Street.

The child is on the way to the hospital. The child’s condition and gender is unknown at this time.

News 8 has a crew at the scene and will bring you more information as soon as we receive it.