Program to help former inmates find employment

HARTFORD, Conn (WTNH) – One of the toughest challenges former inmates face when they return to society is landing a steady job. To help former prisoners take a step in the right direction, the Greater Hartford Reentry Council is holding an employment fair in the Capitol City Tuesday.

The fair, which will feature representatives from more than twenty employers, will be held from 10 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. at the Hartford Marriott Downtown.

Organizers say more than 250 people seeking jobs have already registered for the event. Every year, more than 10,000 people are released back into communities after serving time in correctional institutions in the state.