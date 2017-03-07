Program to help former inmates find employment

By Published: Updated:

HARTFORD, Conn (WTNH) – One of the toughest challenges former inmates face when they return to society is landing a steady job. To help former prisoners take a step in the right direction, the Greater Hartford Reentry Council is holding an employment fair in the Capitol City Tuesday.

The fair, which will feature representatives from more than twenty employers, will be held from 10 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. at the Hartford Marriott Downtown.

Organizers say more than 250 people seeking jobs have already registered for the event. Every year, more than 10,000 people are released back into communities after serving time in correctional institutions in the state.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s