Stolen car chase, manhunt ends at East Haven diner

EAST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)– An early morning police chase in East Haven led to a manhunt for the driver that ended at a diner Tuesday morning.

The stolen car is still stuck on some trolley tracks behind the Twin Pines Diner. The alleged car thief came into the diner, twice, before police arrested him right over the East Haven line .

The suspect was swearing a lot and telling police he was hurt. Understandable given he’d been running through a chilly swamp for an hour or so. East Haven police spotted the stolen car early Tuesday morning then chased it into Branford and back into East Haven, until the car tried to drive down the tracks at the trolley museum and got stuck.

Looks like manhunt is over pic.twitter.com/wTimUp9Z4B — Kent Pierce (@kentpierce8) March 7, 2017

The driver bailed out and started running. Police were searching for a while, then a wet, tired looking young man came into the Twin Pines Diner. News 8 spoke to a waitress there around 5 a.m.

“He came in about 20 minutes ago and asked can he use the telephone. So I said, well, there’s three police out there. You can ask them if you want to use the phone. He said no, that’s all right, I’m looking to go to Forbes Gas Station. I said well it’s 2 miles that way if you want to start walking, so he left and he started walking this way,” said Mary Lucibello, Twin Pines Diner.

Walking away from police, yes, but then he came back a second time, and that’s when police surrounded him. He was taken away in an ambulance, complaining he was in pain. He was shouting a nonstop stream of profanities at police.

Car theft suspect is in cuffs after an hour-long manhunt in East Haven swamps. He tried to phone a friend in diner frequented by cops. pic.twitter.com/G4vcnVuuh1 — Kent Pierce (@kentpierce8) March 7, 2017

We think the car is still where it got stuck. It’s about a half a mile behind the Twin Pines Diner, down a dirt road and then the trolley tracks. One wrecker already tried to get to it and left empty.