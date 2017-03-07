Students, driver injured in Canterbury school bus crash

CANTERBURY, Conn. (WTNH)– Students and a driver have been injured in a school bus crash that closed a road in Canterbury Tuesday morning.

Police say troopers responded to Route 169 after a student on board the school bus reported the accident involving the bus and a car. Police say the driver of the car had to be extricated and suffered a serious injury.

Students on board the bus sustained minor injuries but it’s unclear how many were hurt or where the bus was going to.

#CTtraffic: Rte 169 & rte 14 Canterbury closed for car vs school bus crash. Minor injuries on bus, serious injury w/entrapment in car. — CT State Police (@CT_STATE_POLICE) March 7, 2017

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Route 14 and Route 169 are closed in both directions at Bennett Pond Road.

The cause of the crash is unknown at this time.

News 8 has a crew on the way to the scene. Check back for more updates.