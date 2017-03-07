Students, driver injured in Canterbury school bus crash

Connecticut State Police Cruiser

CANTERBURY, Conn. (WTNH)– Students and a driver have been injured in a school bus crash that closed a road in Canterbury Tuesday morning.

Police say troopers responded to Route 169 after a student on board the school bus reported the accident involving the bus and a car. Police say the driver of the car had to be extricated and suffered a serious injury.

Students on board the bus sustained minor injuries but it’s unclear how many were hurt or where the bus was going to.

Route 14 and Route 169 are closed in both directions at Bennett Pond Road.

The cause of the crash is unknown at this time.

News 8 has a crew on the way to the scene. Check back for more updates.

