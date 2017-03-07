Study shows acupuncture may help reduce migraines

By Published:

(CNN) — If you get migraines and headaches frequently, a new study says you should consider acupuncture.

According to CNN, more than 37 million Americans suffer from migraines and doctors say they aren’t just headaches, they’re disorders that affect the brain. CNN reports 91% of migraine sufferers say they miss work or can’t function normally when they have an attack.

A new study in China suggests properly administered acupuncture may help reduce the frequency of migraines or even prevent them altogether. CNN reports the results were published recently in the medical journal “jama internal medicine.”

Participants had acupuncture sessions five times a week for a month. Researchers found that the average number of migraines dropped from 4.8 a month to three per month. This comports with results of earlier studies on migraines and acupuncture. A 2012 study found that sufferers reported fewer and less intense migraines after four weeks of traditional acupuncture treatments.

 

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s