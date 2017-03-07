The Drought In Connecticut Continues

By Published:

The rain and snow we have picked up over the last few months is not erasing our drought. Yes, some of our local ponds and streams have filled a bit but we are still shy of typical precipitation amounts. Even the rain we expect today and tonight will only add up to about 0.25″. That’s not big! Take a look at the last one year period with this graphic that compares percent of precipitation to average.

drought3 The Drought In Connecticut ContinuesMuch of Connecticut is in the red indicating only 50% to 70% of average. Green areas are 100% or more. Southern New England, SE NY., PA and NJ. are the driest areas in the northeast!

A breakdown of the past 30 days or so tells a dry story too! Even though we have had somewhat of an active pattern, the events don’t end up producing much in the way of big amounts locally! Here’s a look at the percent of normal precipitation back through February 5th.

drought4 The Drought In Connecticut Continues

Notice the Connecticut shoreline east of New Haven out through New London and up through Norwich in the red zone. This is only 25% to 50% of normal!

We need a pattern with slow moving rain events this coming Spring to help put a dent in the drought and promote the growing season. Here’s a look at the current drought monitor for Connecticut-

drought5 The Drought In Connecticut ContinuesWe may end up seeing some improvement later this month through early April with a few snow/rain events.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s