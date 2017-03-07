The Drought In Connecticut Continues

The rain and snow we have picked up over the last few months is not erasing our drought. Yes, some of our local ponds and streams have filled a bit but we are still shy of typical precipitation amounts. Even the rain we expect today and tonight will only add up to about 0.25″. That’s not big! Take a look at the last one year period with this graphic that compares percent of precipitation to average.

Much of Connecticut is in the red indicating only 50% to 70% of average. Green areas are 100% or more. Southern New England, SE NY., PA and NJ. are the driest areas in the northeast!

A breakdown of the past 30 days or so tells a dry story too! Even though we have had somewhat of an active pattern, the events don’t end up producing much in the way of big amounts locally! Here’s a look at the percent of normal precipitation back through February 5th.

Notice the Connecticut shoreline east of New Haven out through New London and up through Norwich in the red zone. This is only 25% to 50% of normal!

We need a pattern with slow moving rain events this coming Spring to help put a dent in the drought and promote the growing season. Here’s a look at the current drought monitor for Connecticut-

We may end up seeing some improvement later this month through early April with a few snow/rain events.