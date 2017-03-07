The pros and cons of the Republican healthcare bill



HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Here’s what you may like about the GOP healthcare blueprint. Pre-existing conditions will continue to be covered. Children until the age of 26 can remain on their parents insurance. And that mandate to buy insurance along with the fine will be eliminated.

But John Thomas, Professor of Law and Medicine at Quinnipiac University says healthy people not off-setting the sick will only drive insurance rates even higher.

“I think Obamacare failed on that because the penalty was about $700 if you don’t buy $7000 of insurance. That’s not going to convince anybody of anything. But that penalty has now been removed. So there’s no incentive to go into the market until you need insurance,” said Thomas.

What you may not like if you’re on Obamacare. Lower medicaid coverage. Subsidies go away, replaced by tax credits.

“But they are going to be smaller.” said Thomas. “So your tax credit is going to be smaller than your subsidy and it’s going to get cut off at roughly middle income. There will be a lot of people now who get these subsidies who won’t get a tax credit if this plan goes through.”

Something new, if you let your insurance lapse, getting back on could be costly.

“If your insurance goes up for some reason and you can’t afford it and you get out of the market and you get sick and you want to get back. They could raise your rates 30 percent because you let your insurance coverage lapse for two months,” said Thomas.

“I think a substantial people using Obamacare will lose it. They won’t be covered by these tax subsidies. They’ll be out,” said Thomas.

So far, the non-partisan Congressional Budget Office has not weighed in on how much this bill will cost and how many people will be covered.