The pros and cons of the Republican healthcare bill

By Published:


HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Here’s what you may like about the GOP healthcare blueprint. Pre-existing conditions will continue to be covered. Children until the age of 26 can remain on their parents insurance. And that mandate to buy insurance along with the fine will be eliminated.

But John Thomas, Professor of Law and Medicine at Quinnipiac University says healthy people not off-setting the sick will only drive insurance rates even higher.

“I think Obamacare failed on that because the penalty was about $700 if you don’t buy $7000 of insurance. That’s not going to convince anybody of anything. But that penalty has now been removed. So there’s no incentive to go into the market until you need insurance,” said Thomas.

What you may not like if you’re on Obamacare. Lower medicaid coverage. Subsidies go away, replaced by tax credits.

“But they are going to be smaller.” said Thomas. “So your tax credit is going to be smaller than your subsidy and it’s going to get cut off at roughly middle income. There will be a lot of people now who get these subsidies who won’t get a tax credit if this plan goes through.”

Something new, if you let your insurance lapse, getting back on could be costly.

“If your insurance goes up for some reason and you can’t afford it and you get out of the market and you get sick and you want to get back. They could raise your rates 30 percent because you let your insurance coverage lapse for two months,” said Thomas.

“I think a substantial people using Obamacare will lose it. They won’t be covered by these tax subsidies. They’ll be out,” said Thomas.

So far, the non-partisan Congressional Budget Office has not weighed in on how much this bill will cost and how many people will be covered.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s