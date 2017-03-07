Undocumented, Unafraid, Unapologetic Press Conference

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – On Tuesday afternoon, a group of undocumented youths from the area will speak up with community leaders to proclaim that they are “Undocumented, Unafraid, Unapologetic.”

The group will be made up of CT Students for a Dream and ACLU members and their message is that they are #HereToStay. The press conference will consist of the youths sharing their stories in support of the undocumented community in light of the recent Trump Administration announcements and actions.

According to the group, the press conference is a dramatic response to the stepped up immigration enforcement of the Trump Administration. In the last month, there have been several cases of DACA recipients being detained and placed in deportation proceedings.

The press conference is set for 12:30 p.m. at the ACLU Office on 765 Asylum Avenue in Hartford.