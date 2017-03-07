Warning for international students after revised Trump travel ban

By Published:
UConn


STORRS, Conn. (WTNH) — The University of Connecticut has a warning for its international students on how to handle President Donald Trump‘s new travel ban.

President Trump signed round two of the travel ban, and while this one is spelled out in clearer language and only impacts six countries, it still has some of the international students at UConn scared to travel home. Rae Alexander, the director of UConn International Student & Scholar Services says there is a nervousness in the air on campus.

“It’s very unsettling. Students are afraid and students from the six affected countries are very afraid about how this is going to impact their future. We don’t know what’s going to happen after the 90-day ban,” said Alexander.

UConn has put out an alert to the 56 students who fall under the travel ban. Most,are from Iran and do not plan to leave the U.S. Alexander says even though those students do qualify for a temporary visa because they are currently enrolled at the university, things are so uncertain they are telling students to play it safe.

We are telling them avoid any unnecessary travel, consult with an immigration attorney if you have to travel. For the students that are from other countries, they are also very afraid.

UConn has about 3,300 international students actively enrolled on campus. While some of the students from the travel ban countries are nervous to go on camera, Ed Thompson is from England and says the ban leaves a bad taste in his mouth.

“This idea that the terrorists are going to get us is bollocks! It’s not real… But it comes across as slightly racist,” said Thompson.

