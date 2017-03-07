Weather pattern looks active through mid-March

(WTNH) — Oh, March, you’re so cruel! One day it’s spring-like, the next we’re talking about snow. In the near-term, after showers Tuesday night into Wednesday, we’ll get to enjoy spring-like weather Wednesday afternoon. Thursday will be a quiet and seasonable day before our first brush with snow happens on Friday.

A weak storm system may come close enough to bring a period of light snow or flurries to Connecticut during the day. The computer model trend on Tuesday was for the storm to track a bit closer, increasing the odds of a period of steady light snow. Since this is a weak and relatively fast-moving system, the best bet at this point is for snow showers or light snow amounting to 2″ or less.

Brace yourself for another very cold weekend. Saturday looks bright and blustery, with the temperature struggling to reach the low 30s. A northerly breeze will make it feel like the teens. Expect lows in the teens Saturday night. Sunday will likely be dry as a storm system passes well to our south. If you’re heading to New Haven for the St. Patrick’s Day parade, bundle up! Temps will be near freezing, at best. It will be sunny, and the sun sets at 6:55 pm thanks to the start of Daylight Saving Time at 2 am Sunday.

The best chance of plowable snow in the next 10 days is in the middle of next week. The pattern is favorable for a stronger storm to develop near the East Coast. The exact track is important in determining snow, mix, rain for Connecticut, so it’s early to talk specifics. At this point, odds are decent for a snow/rain storm Tuesday into early Wednesday. Beware the ides of March!