Weather pattern looks active through mid-March

By Published:

(WTNH) — Oh, March, you’re so cruel! One day it’s spring-like, the next we’re talking about snow. In the near-term, after showers Tuesday night into Wednesday, we’ll get to enjoy spring-like weather Wednesday afternoon. Thursday will be a quiet and seasonable day before our first brush with snow happens on Friday.

chroma fc ne rpm 12k sat rad temps icons Weather pattern looks active through mid March

A weak storm system may come close enough to bring a period of light snow or flurries to Connecticut during the day. The computer model trend on Tuesday was for the storm to track a bit closer, increasing the odds of a period of steady light snow. Since this is a weak and relatively fast-moving system, the best bet at this point is for snow showers or light snow amounting to 2″ or less.

Brace yourself for another very cold weekend. Saturday looks bright and blustery, with the temperature struggling to reach the low 30s. A northerly breeze will make it feel like the teens. Expect lows in the teens Saturday night. Sunday will likely be dry as a storm system passes well to our south. If you’re heading to New Haven for the St. Patrick’s Day parade, bundle up! Temps will be near freezing, at best. It will be sunny, and the sun sets at 6:55 pm thanks to the start of Daylight Saving Time at 2 am Sunday.

st patricks day parade Weather pattern looks active through mid March

The best chance of plowable snow in the next 10 days is in the middle of next week. The pattern is favorable for a stronger storm to develop near the East Coast. The exact track is important in determining snow, mix, rain for Connecticut, so it’s early to talk specifics. At this point, odds are decent for a snow/rain storm Tuesday into early Wednesday. Beware the ides of March!

eps slp lows east 31 Weather pattern looks active through mid March
That’s a pretty strong signal for some stormy action near the East Coast in about 7 days.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s