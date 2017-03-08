16 charged with drug offenses in Hartford

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– Sixteen people were charged with drug offenses after an investigation into Hartford street gangs by the FBI and police.

The United States Attorney for the District of Connecticut, along with the FBI and Hartford police, announced Wednesday the unsealing of a 31 count indictment charging 16 people with federal narcotic offences related to the distribution of heroin and crack cocaine in Hartford.

The indictment was returned by a grand jury on February 23rd and unsealed on Tuesday. It stems from “Operation Stamp Out,” a joint law enforcement investigation headed by the FBI’s Northern Connecticut Violent Crimes Task Force and the Hartford Police Department’s Vice and Narcotics Division, which targets gang violence and narcotics trafficking in Hartford’s Parkville neighborhood, as well as related overdoses.

Police say the investigation targeted criminal activity being committed by members of the Orange Street Killas (OSK) which is a street gang operating in the area of Orange, Cherry and Arbor Streets. Police investigated a series of shots fired reported in the area, as well as a homicide that happened on Cherry Street in October 2015.

“Gang-related drug trafficking continues to plague our inner cities. A relatively small number of offenders are responsible for the vast amount of the gun violence that traumatizes our neighborhoods. These same offenders peddle the heroin that has caused the tragic spike in heroin overdose deaths in cities and towns throughout Connecticut. The U.S. Attorney’s Office and our federal law enforcement partners have a long-standing commitment to assist the Hartford Police in reducing violent crime and drug trafficking in our capital city. We thank the FBI and the HPD for their tremendous work supporting this prosecution,” U.S. Attorney Deirdre M. Daly said in a statement.

The indictment also charges four defendants with firearm and robbery charges relating to a shooting that happened on Cherry Street on October 8th of last year.The victim was shot in the legs and survived the shooting.

“It’s the continued dedication and commitment of agents and officers in this case that has led to the disruption of street gang activity in this Hartford neighborhood. This joint effort in this case, and many others, will lead to a safer community,” said said FBI Special Agent in Charge Ferrick in a press release.

The following were charged in the indictment:

Ruben Torres, a.k.a. “Rube,” “Ru,” and “T,” 25, of Hartford

Antwane Williams-Bey, a.k.a. “Buck,” 26, of East Windsor

Michael Chapman, a.k.a. “Nice” and “Mizzo,” 25, of New Britain

Charles Turner, a.k.a. “Rell” and “CJ,” 26, of Hartford

Tayrence Willis, a.k.a. “T” and “T-Franklin,” 24, of Hartford

Tyrryq Rodriguez, a.k.a. “Ty,” “Little Ty” and “Tye Bangs,” 19, of Hartford

Eric Smith, a.k.a. “Hood,” 29, of Hartford

Adrian Cruz, a.k.a. “Ray,” 28, of Hartford

Brendan Salmon, a.k.a. “One Eye,” 23, of Hartford

Noel Montanez, 18, of Hartford

Jhovany Valdes, 40, of East Windsor

Willie Deas, a.k.a. “Debo” and “Flee,” 21, of Hartford

Marcus Gary, 33, of South Windsor

Yolanda Lozada, a.k.a. “Sexy,” 38, of East Hartford

The indictment charges each of them with conspiracy to distribute, and to possess with intent to distribute, heroin and cocaine base.