Armed robbery at 7-Eleven

MANCHESTER, Conn. (WTNH) — An armed robber held a 7-Eleven clerk at knife point in the early morning hours Wednesday morning.

Just after 4:30 a.m., a white male between the ages of 25 and 30 entered the Main Street 7-Eleven and threatened the store clerk. The thief got away with an undetermined amount of cash.

The suspect was described as weighing 150 to 180 pounds, wearing a blue jacket with a yellow lining, a black hoodie under the jacket, jeans, and white sneakers with the letters “SC” on the back.

Anyone with information related to this case is asked to call the Manchester Police Department at 860-645-5500. The investigating Officer is Detective Rosa at 860 643 3357.