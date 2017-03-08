Arraignments postponed in booze cases linked to UConn death

Courtesy: Connecticut State Police

ROCKVILLE, Conn. (AP) — A judge has postponed the arraignments of six University of Connecticut students charged with alcohol-related crimes connected to the death of a student who was run over by a campus fire department vehicle.

All six students were scheduled Wednesday to make their first appearances in Rockville Superior Court, but their cases were continued to next month.

Authorities say 19-year-old sophomore Jeffny Pally, of West Hartford, fell asleep in front of a fire department garage door in October after drinking alcohol at an off-campus party. A department SUV accidentally ran over her while responding to what turned out to be a false alarm.

Police say four of the students arrested hosted the party and allowed minors to drink alcohol, while the other two bought and transported the alcohol for the party.

