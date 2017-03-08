Ask the Doctor: Lyme Disease



(WTNH) — In this week’s Ask the Doctor segment, we are talking about Lyme Disease.

For more insight, News 8’s Anne Craig spoke with Dr. Beth Collins. Collins is double board certified in plastic and reconstructive surgery.

This winter has been one of the warmest on record and that means a worse than average tick season is ahead. The Connecticut Agricultural Experiment Station is already seeing a staggering number of ticks with Lyme Disease this winter.

Some of the questions we asked:

– Is getting Lyme Disease as simple as having a tick in your hair or on your skin?

– Let’s say you find a tick, how soon would you start showing symptoms?

– What are the symptoms?

– Who’s most at risk?

– What can you do to protect yourself and your family?

– How do you properly remove a tick?

Check out the video above for Dr. Beth’s answers, and catch News 8 at 5 p.m. every Wednesday for our “Ask the Doctor” segments.