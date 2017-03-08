Authorities investigate bomb threat at West Hartford Jewish Community Center

By Published: Updated:
- FILE - West Hartford police (WTNH)

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Police are on the scene of a Jewish Community Center in West Hartford after they received a bomb threat on Wednesday.

The Mandell Jewish Community Center in West Hartford says they received a threatening email overnight.

News 8 is told the language in the email is consistent with other JCC threats across the country.

West Hartford Police responded to the scene shortly before 8 a.m. to do a sweep of the building. Officers say they found nothing.

The officers will be there to provide security and reassurance for the daycare program.

The Mandell JCC says they sent out emails, text alerts and calls about the situation to members.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s