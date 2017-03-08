Authorities investigate bomb threat at West Hartford Jewish Community Center

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Police are on the scene of a Jewish Community Center in West Hartford after they received a bomb threat on Wednesday.

The Mandell Jewish Community Center in West Hartford says they received a threatening email overnight.

News 8 is told the language in the email is consistent with other JCC threats across the country.

West Hartford Police responded to the scene shortly before 8 a.m. to do a sweep of the building. Officers say they found nothing.

The officers will be there to provide security and reassurance for the daycare program.

The Mandell JCC says they sent out emails, text alerts and calls about the situation to members.