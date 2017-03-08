Ben and Jerry’s release new cereal inspired flavors

Published: Updated:

(WTNH)–Thanks to Ben and Jerry’s you can now have breakfast for dessert.

The Vermont based ice cream shop released 3 new Cereal Splashback flavors on Tuesday. According to the ice cream company, the three new flavors are, Fruit Loot, Frozen Flakes and Cocoa Loco.

The ice cream company says on their website that they turned the nostalgic feeling of eating cereal while watching Saturday morning cartoons in your pajamas, into an ice cream.

These news flavors are only available at a local Ben and Jerry’s Scoop Shop near you.

