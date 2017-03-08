Community rallies around emaciated dog

BRANFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Calls are pouring in to the Dan Cosgrove Animal Shelter from complete strangers who want to help Hope. She’s the lab-mix who was found near Route 1 and brought to the Branford shelter two days ago nearly starved to death.

“She’s having a little bit of trouble regulating her body temperature. It keeps fluctuating but with the progress that we’ve seen so far we are happy with that,” said Laura Burban, the director of the Dan Cosgrove Animal Shelter.

A vet has been taking care of Hope around the clock. She stood up on her own and even wagged her tail.

The vet said she was starved for two to three months and her organs started shutting down.

“We wouldn’t be surprised if she had long-term issues with one or multiple organs,” said Burban.

She’ll need long-term care. But right now she’s getting a lot of love.

“People are calling and asking if they can donate beds, toys, food or whatever and it’s so nice people are not just doing it for Hope, but they are doing it for all the animals that are here waiting for homes,” said Burban.

People are showing up to the animal shelter giving from their heart while trying to hold back tears.

“Heard the story. It’s just awful. She’s such a pretty dog. I don’t know how anybody can do that,” said Wendy Wojczak.

“I was very shaken up like a lot of people were. They story has been all over work and coworkers have been taking about it and concerned about the dog,” said Grace Luppino.

“I just felt like I had to walk in the door and make a donation,” said Karen Anderson.

Packages for Hope were delivered to the shelter everything from beds to toys to food. There is also a reward fund at nearly $3,000 to help find the dog’s owner.

“Unfortunately when people create these other pop up pages whether they care GoFundMe or other pages we don’t know necessarily who these people are,” said Burban.

Dog lovers said they are happy to give back.

“We have to look for a bright moment and find the positive. And that is positive,” said Anderson.

Donations can be sent online here or mailed to the Dan Cosgrove Animal Shelter at 749 East Main Street in Branford, CT 06405.