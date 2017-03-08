Connecticut highway temporarily closed due to accident

- FILE - Connecticut State Police (WTNH)

OLD LYME, Conn. (WTNH) — A major highway in Connecticut closed Wednesday morning due to a vehicle crashing into a utility pole, according to Connecticut State Police.

Connecticut State Police tweeted that traffic had been diverted to Huntley Road after a crash took place on Route 156, which knocked over power lines.

Dispatch from State Police Troop F said Eversource is currently on the scene, replacing the utility pole. State police have left the scene, and the road is expected to be closed for a couple of hours.

Eversource spokesman Mitch Gross confirmed that all power outages in Old Lyme, East Lyme and Lyme are not related to the accident on Route 156. The 387 reported power outages are due to the planned upgrade work underway on Boston Post Road.

The road is expected to be closed for several hours.

Updates will be posted as the story continues to develop.

