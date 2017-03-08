Connecticut taking part in “International Women’s Day”

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Every March 8th the world celebrates “International Women’s Day.” It acknowledges the social, economic, and political achievements of women everywhere.

“Today, interestingly, we’re celebrating and bemoaning,” said Anat Biletzki, a professor at Quinnipiac University.

Today also coincides with “A Day Without a Woman”, which is being organized by the same people who spearheaded the rallies and marches back in January after the inauguration. The day is meant to show the importance women play in society.

“I’m a history major so it’s important for me documenting our history and knowing where we’ve come from and understand where we are today,” said Flora Poole, a junior at Quinnipiac University.

Students at Quinnipiac are taking part in what’s called a teach-in on Wednesday. Lectures and meetings are being held throughout the day to talk about various topics.

“The discussion is mostly to do with equality and its other side, victim hood,” said Biletzki. “And the idea that we are standing up for women all over the world who are, in a sense, victims who are fighting for equality, equity and justice.”

In addition to the discussions, Quinnipiac is showcasing female-inspired artwork. A similar project is also taking place in New Haven. An exhibit is set to open Thursday through the Institute Library. It’s called “Nasty Women Connecticut”, and it’s also sending a strong message.

“That art is powerful, that women are important, that rights are important, that art can heal and inspire and bring people together,” said Valerie Garlick, executive director of the Institute Library.

President Trump took to Twitter Wednesday morning to acknowledge the day, by saying quote:

 

 

