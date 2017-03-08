Craft beer brewery business booms in Connecticut

(WTNH) — Whether it’s hot or cold out, beer fans enjoy a tall glass of craft beer.

There are dozens of brewers in our state, and according to the New Haven Register, the craft beer boom shows no signs of slowing down.

In 2011, there were 16 micro-breweries, brewpubs, and contract brewers in the state. By 2015, that number grew to 35 and by the end of January, there were 55.

Craft beer has become such a big thing across the country that it brings in more than $22 billion. Connecticut share contributes $569 million.

If you have not had a chance to see any of the breweries, the paper reports that you’ll have even more options in the near future.

Officials say there are 36 more breweries in the planning stages right now.

 

