Dunkin Donuts Scholarship Recipient

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Dunkin Donuts franchisees in Connecticut are proud to offer local students an educational perk. This year, Dunkin Donuts will award 75 scholarships in the amount of $1,000 each to eligible, college-bound high school seniors living in Connecticut.

Qualified scholarship candidates must be high school seniors in Connecticut who plan to enroll in a full-time undergraduate course of study at an accredited two-year or four-year college, university, or vocational-technical school for the entire upcoming academic year.

For more information and to apply online, visit: www.dunkindonuts.com/scholarship

