Eversource warns customers against utility scams

BERLIN, Conn. (WTNH) — Eversource reminds its customers to be aware of utility scams during this year’s National Consumer Protection Week.

The company warns its customers to be cautious of scammers posing as Eversource representatives, using aggressive marketing tactics to sell “discounted power” and threatening to turn off electricity unless an immediate payment is made.

Never provide your utility bill/ account info to any unsolicited person- especially if you ? their legitimacy. @FTC #NCPW2017 #StopScams — Eversource CT (@EversourceCT) March 8, 2017

“Scammers can be relentless and often sound legitimate and convincing, but they’re only successful if they catch our customers off-guard and coerce them into making a payment,” said Penni Conner, Senior Vice President and Chief Customer Officer at Eversource. “If anyone suspects someone is impersonating an Eversource representative, whether on the phone or in-person, they should contact us immediately and report it to local police. We always remind our customers that the key to stopping these scammers in their tracks is – don’t panic and don’t pay.”

Eversource rarely makes unsolicited phone calls and would never solicit door-to-door on behalf of a competitive supplier. Customers are urged to always decline any door-to-door offers or requests to discuss energy rates from someone claiming to be an Eversource employee.

The company also reminds customers that Eversource representatives never demand immediate payment over the phone and do not require the use of prepaid debit cards.

Though electricity customers in Connecticut can choose a competitive energy supplier, customers should still do their due diligence and check the validity of any company or offer being made. Eversource urges its customers to consider a switch to a competitive supplier to evaluate factors such as the length and terms of the contract being offered, cancellation fees or other related information before providing any financial or account information.