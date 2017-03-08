Garbage truck rollover closes Bethany road Wednesday afternoon

BETHANY, Conn. (WTNH) — Northrop Road in Bethany was temporarily closed Wednesday afternoon due to an accident involving an overturned garbage truck.

State Police Troop I said the call came in at 11:43 a.m. The Connecticut State Police tweeted that no one was hurt in the crash.

Police anticipate that only one lane will be open for the next two hours as they wait for the truck to be removed.

