Gil on the Go: Saint Bernadette Catholic School in New Haven

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)– In this week’s segment of Gil on the Go, Meteorologist Gil Simmons heads to the Saint Bernadette Catholic School in New Haven. He talked to students about the weather.

While it is a mild and warm Wednesday, the real weather story will happen a couple of days from now. There’s snow in the forecast and it could hit during the Friday morning commute.

The students were excited to see Gil and even made awesome signs to let him know!  They also learned a lot about the weather, specifically about the different types of clouds there are.

