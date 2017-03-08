Hamden Boy Suffers Broken Femur After Falling From Third Floor Window

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) – We are learning more about a third-story fall that sent a Hamden boy to the hospital.  That child is suffering from a broken femur.  On Tuesday Hamden Police responded to a call at 2390 State Street, concerning a child who had fallen from a third floor window.  When police got to the residence, Hamden Fire Rescue was already on scene, tending to the victim.  The victim was then transported to Yale-New Haven hospital with a broken femur.

A preliminary investigation revealed that the juvenile went to bed at 8:30p.m. Moments later, his mother heard “screaming” coming from outside of her residence. When she went to investigate the screams, she located her son lying on the ground.

