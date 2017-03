HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Hamden mayor Curt Balzano Leng has put a town spending freeze into effect for the remainder of the 2016-2017 fiscal year that ends on June 30th.

The mayor says the move is being made to make sure the budget remains in balance.

The mayor’s office says despite the cap on spending, no changes will be made to anything that effects public health or safety operations in town.

Similar monetary freezes have been implemented in Hamden in both of the past two fiscal years.