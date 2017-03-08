Home Depot Hiring Event in New Haven and Hartford

By Published:
The Home Depot (file).

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – If you’re looking for work or know someone who is, the Home Depot is hiring more than 500 people. To fill the jobs, the company is holding two hiring events in Hartford and New Haven. The jobs will be located at stores in West Hartford, Bloomfield, and East Haven. It’s all part of Home Depot’s effort to hire 80,000 associates to gear up for spring, the store’s busiest season.

To apply for a job at Home Depot it just takes about 15 minutes using any device thanks to a shorter application and mobile optimized careers site at careers.homedepot.com

Seasonal positions can often lead to a permanent position with the company. Part-time and full-time permanent hourly associates at The Home Depot qualify for profit sharing, tuition assistance, 401k and a discounted stock purchase plan. Plus, all Home Depot associates have access to exclusive deals on cell phones, electronics, gym memberships and more through the company’s associate discount site.

WHEN:

Thursday, March 9 from 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.

WHERE:

West Hartford store – 503 New Park Ave., West Hartford, CT 06110

Bloomfield store – 55 Granby Street, Bloomfield, CT 06002

East Haven store – 75 Frontage Rd N., East Haven, CT 06512

