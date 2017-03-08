In the Bender Kitchen: Haddam-Killingworth High School

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – We are joined by Joanna Siciliano, Culinary Art’s Teacher and her student, Tyler Popp with some easy appetizers for Saint Patrick’s Day that will win over any crowd.

Joanna has been teaching at Haddam-Killingworth High School for 19 years. Tyler is a senior who just received an athletic scholarship along with an academic scholarship to attend LIU Post in Brookville, NY this fall.

Bacon Wrapped Avocados Recipe:

Prep time: 5 mins

Cook time: 15 mins

Total time: 20 mins

Serves: 8 servings

Brown sugar bacon with a hint of spice all wrapped around a creamy piece of avocado. The appetizer that’s making the others jealous.

Ingredients:

4-6 Strips of Bacon

1 Avocado

⅓ Cup Brown Sugar

½-1 Teaspoon Chili Powder

Directions:

Cut each slice of bacon in 3-5 pieces and wrap each piece around the avocado. Roll in the brown sugar mixture and place on the baking sheet.

Bake at 425 for 10-15 minutes. Remove from the oven to a platter and stick a tooth pick in each for serving.

Notes:

Pit avocados by smacking blade into the pit and giving it a quarter turn. The pit pops right out leaving the perfect flesh behind. Depending on the size of your avocado pieces and length of your bacon you may get a different number of chunks of bacon. Wrap an end around the first piece of avocado just to measure and then cut all of the bacon together accordingly.