Interesting ‘International Women’s Day’ statistics

(WTNH) — Wednesday March 8 is International Women’s Day and we’ve got some interesting statistics to pass along.

The study was done by LinkedIn and it looked at trends in hiring and leadership among women in the workplace.

Specifically this is for the years between 2008 and 2016.

They wanted to find the industries where women are really thriving and here’s what they found:

India is making a strong effort to hire women, with a 25% change in hiring rate between 2016 and 2008

Out of the 10 countries analyzed, Canada, the United States and France have the highest percentage of women in leadership, with an average of one third of women holding leadership roles director-level and above

There has been a 35% increase in global hires made with diversity job titles over the past 8 years